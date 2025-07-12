Focused Wealth Management Inc Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 172.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,528 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 93,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 746.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,797,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349,903 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000.

SPYV opened at $53.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average is $51.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

