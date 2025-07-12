Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. trimmed its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.5% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 40,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 112,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 210,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,679,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Duke Energy by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.7%

DUK stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $104.02 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.79 and a 200-day moving average of $115.69.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.88.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

