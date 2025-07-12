Forum Private Client Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Forum Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 184,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,238,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,067,000 after purchasing an additional 50,276 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,573,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

