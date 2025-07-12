Martin Capital Advisors LLP Trims Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 7.0% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. The trade was a 43.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $512.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.69. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $413.82 and a 12 month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

