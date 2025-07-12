Focused Wealth Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $127.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $98.47 and a 1-year high of $129.82.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.