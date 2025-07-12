Berbice Capital Management LLC Has $5.40 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 4.7% of Berbice Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Berbice Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 25,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $274.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $281.18.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 789,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at $256,489,182.32. This trade represents a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 829,716 shares of company stock worth $216,933,761. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.21.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

