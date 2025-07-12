Infrastructure Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 9th

NVIDIA, Alphabet, Broadcom, Coinbase Global, Oracle, Alibaba Group, and Marvell Technology are the seven Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that own, operate, or maintain essential physical systems and facilities—such as utilities, transportation networks, energy pipelines, and telecommunications infrastructure—used by society and businesses. These companies often have stable, long-term revenue streams driven by regulated fees or long-term contracts, making their stocks attractive for income-seeking investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded up $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.88. 144,984,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,990,377. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.20. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $164.34.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.31. 35,952,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,699,679. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.67. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $277.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,133,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,388,634. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.92. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $279.37.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of COIN stock traded up $15.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $369.84. 9,061,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,792,330. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.24 and a 200 day moving average of $244.08. The firm has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $382.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,003,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,317,692. Oracle has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $241.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $659.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.14.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.95. 17,982,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,979,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $248.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $73.87 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.15.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.31. 14,101,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,724,066. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of -126.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

