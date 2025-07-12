Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys 275 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $175.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $47.36.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.31 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 13.14%. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Arete Research upgraded Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $396,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,352.80. The trade was a 47.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,400. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

