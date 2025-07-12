Auour Investments LLC Purchases 220 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Auour Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $63.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.59.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.