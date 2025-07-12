Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUV. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:AVUV opened at $94.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day moving average is $90.48. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $107.64.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.