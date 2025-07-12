Country Club Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Country Club Bank lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,916,000 after purchasing an additional 135,935 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,052,000 after buying an additional 29,906 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,361,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,813,000 after buying an additional 102,431 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,058,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,133,000 after buying an additional 32,380 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,033,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,970,000 after buying an additional 53,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.