Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,754 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.53% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $24,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000.

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $53.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $53.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.98.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

