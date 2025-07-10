SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 14.6% of Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $73.41 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $73.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

