Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Posts Earnings Results

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Victory Square Technologies had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 73.12%.

Victory Square Technologies Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of Victory Square Technologies stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Victory Square Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

