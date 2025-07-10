Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Posts Earnings Results

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Victory Square Technologies had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 73.12%.
Victory Square Technologies Stock Down 2.8%
Shares of Victory Square Technologies stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Victory Square Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.
