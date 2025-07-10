Aurdan Capital Management LLC Sells 10,522 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Aurdan Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,522 shares during the period. Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Global Payments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 14,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 5.4% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 134,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $685,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $80.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.19. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GPN

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.