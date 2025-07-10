Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 893 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,970,000 after buying an additional 4,651,707 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,954,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,427,000 after buying an additional 758,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5,196.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 689,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,658,000 after acquiring an additional 676,419 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 664.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 389,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,601,000 after purchasing an additional 338,577 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $237.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.39. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $240.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

