Lbp Am Sa Sells 5,375 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Lbp Am Sa reduced its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $66.65 on Thursday. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

