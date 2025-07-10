Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 113 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Honeywell International by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Honeywell International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 399,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,887,000 after purchasing an additional 39,298 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $238.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.31. The company has a market capitalization of $153.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.