Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Lennar by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lennar by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates cut Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Lennar from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $115.76 on Thursday. Lennar Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $187.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

