Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,128 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,706,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 665,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 89,464 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 214.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 332,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 120,431 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after buying an additional 434,728 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $14.89 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $16.55 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMFG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Nomura Securities upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

