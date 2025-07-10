Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,050,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,496,859,000 after acquiring an additional 928,429 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $461,600,000 after buying an additional 658,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16,197.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605,625 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,827,000 after buying an additional 601,909 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the sale, the president owned 120,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $234.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock opened at $142.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.46%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.