Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 87 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Narus Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $159.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.86 and its 200 day moving average is $155.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $155.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $659,092.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,472,135.60. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 20,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $3,395,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 55,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,562.50. The trade was a 26.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,035 shares of company stock valued at $12,213,719. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

