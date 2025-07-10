Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,308 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Narus Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

MUB stock opened at $104.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

