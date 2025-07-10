SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Lifted by Cooper Capital Advisors LLC

Cooper Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Cooper Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cooper Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,646 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,260,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,809 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 7,116,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,586,000 after purchasing an additional 689,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,125,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,076,000 after purchasing an additional 421,721 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $73.67.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

