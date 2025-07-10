Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,746 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,547 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in NetApp by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NetApp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 826.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $11,953,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $29,828.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares in the company, valued at $44,940.35. This represents a 39.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $695,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,438,269.95. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,302 shares of company stock worth $1,590,514. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP stock opened at $106.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.49. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 126.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.79.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

