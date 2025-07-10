Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,212 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises about 6.8% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $21,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,385,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,491,431,000 after buying an additional 749,843 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,600,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,138,000 after buying an additional 851,164 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,138,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,398,619,000 after buying an additional 234,088 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,387,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,613,000 after buying an additional 4,321,451 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,757,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,613,000 after buying an additional 115,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.5%

CM opened at $72.74 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $72.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CM. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

