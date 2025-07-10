iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Trimmed by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 5.2% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $29,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.52 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

