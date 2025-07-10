Analyzing Pyxus International (PYYX) and The Competition

Profitability

This table compares Pyxus International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxus International 0.61% 9.53% 0.89% Pyxus International Competitors -416.16% -71.91% -16.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of shares of all “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Pyxus International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pyxus International and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxus International $119.15 million $15.17 million 9.48 Pyxus International Competitors $5.28 billion $126.40 million 8.41

About Pyxus International

Pyxus International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pyxus International. Pyxus International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Pyxus International, Inc., an agricultural company, offers value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company offers its products in China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Russia, Northern Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Old Holdco, Inc. Pyxus International, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

