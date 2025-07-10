Lbp Am Sa Sells 1,039 Shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Lbp Am Sa lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $10,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Cigna Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI stock opened at $309.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.07. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $262.03 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The firm has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cigna Group

About Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.