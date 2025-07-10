Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,699 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,370 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $121.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.76. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

