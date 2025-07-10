Narus Financial Partners LLC Purchases 266 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

IBIT stock opened at $63.58 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.79.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.