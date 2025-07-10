Stonebrook Private Inc. Sells 707 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Stonebrook Private Inc. cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NDVR Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.11.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $117.76 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.39.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

