World Investment Advisors Has $1.90 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $980,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $4,484,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 367,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,472,465.49. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $39,142,477.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,822.88. This trade represents a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,451,497 shares of company stock valued at $186,110,685 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $140.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 3.5%

PLTR stock opened at $139.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.31 billion, a PE ratio of 604.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.96 and a 200-day moving average of $102.29. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $148.22.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

