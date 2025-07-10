Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6,969.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,162,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,787,000 after buying an additional 2,131,813 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,432,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,257,000 after buying an additional 1,444,021 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,927,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,675,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $57.64 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.54 and a one year high of $61.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.55. The firm has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

