Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,100.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COST. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 price target on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,034.79.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $982.09 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $793.00 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,005.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $981.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $63.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,014.15, for a total transaction of $2,028,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,171.50. This represents a 19.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.00, for a total value of $536,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,380. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,547 shares of company stock worth $9,496,950 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 60,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 155.7% during the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

