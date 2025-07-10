Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647,759 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,150,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,822,000 after acquiring an additional 218,682 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,934,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,135,000 after acquiring an additional 228,575 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,059,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.