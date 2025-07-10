Astra Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Astra Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and six have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.63.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $176.06 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

