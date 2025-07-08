World Investment Advisors Buys 919 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWOB. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,592,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,026,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,746,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.88. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $66.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

