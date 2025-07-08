Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7%

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $197.20 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.01. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.