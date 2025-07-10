Allworth Financial LP Sells 6,677 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $55,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $556.25 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $557.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $524.27 and a 200-day moving average of $505.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.