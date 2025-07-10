Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,726 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,996 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $349,393,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,864,000 after purchasing an additional 837,887 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,943,000 after purchasing an additional 601,089 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $184.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

