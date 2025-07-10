iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Trimmed by Significant Wealth Partners LLC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Management Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $223.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

