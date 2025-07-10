Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $833,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MetLife Price Performance
Shares of MET opened at $78.19 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average is $80.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85.
MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
MetLife Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.
MetLife Company Profile
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
