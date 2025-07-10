Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $833,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET opened at $78.19 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average is $80.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MET

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.