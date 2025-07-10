Stonebrook Private Inc. Trims Holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Stonebrook Private Inc. decreased its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $194.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.67. The Allstate Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $158.04 and a fifty-two week high of $213.18.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.07.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

