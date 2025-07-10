Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Position Increased by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1,119.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 0.4% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 973,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,494,000 after purchasing an additional 114,855 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 67.4% in the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,142 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $91.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average is $90.55. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The firm has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

