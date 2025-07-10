Peoples Bank OH Sells 1,045 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Peoples Bank OH cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.9% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $157.38 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $155.95 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.09. The company has a market capitalization of $368.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

