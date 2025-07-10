Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,771 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,678 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bernstein Bank cut their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.96.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

