Principal Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,792,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,736 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,058,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,566,884,000 after purchasing an additional 157,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,364,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,305,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,216,000 after purchasing an additional 97,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,094,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Melius upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Melius Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $510.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $509.35 and a 200 day moving average of $476.92. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

