The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.93.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $322.91 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $330.09. The stock has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a PE ratio of 81.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $307.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.35.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,328,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 209,548 shares in the company, valued at $64,959,880. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,040. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,975 shares of company stock worth $6,114,587. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.