Vision Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,423 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,423 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $201.47 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $208.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.93 and a 200 day moving average of $185.76. The company has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total value of $19,866,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,243,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,356,888.56. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $24,258,665.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 235,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,298,914.52. The trade was a 33.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 669,248 shares of company stock worth $127,820,829. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

